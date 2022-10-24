Keem Fame Rich , the founder of Keemfame.com , throws light on the advantage of digital space

Kampala : Kajoba Hakim aka Keem Fame Rich He is a young Musical artist ,digital marketer and entrepreneurial talent born on 16th January 1999 turning people and businesses successful.

The way the world has seen a surge in people choosing digital media and marketing over everything else is truly a sight to behold, looking at how these mediums have worked wonders for people, brands and businesses across niches. Understanding the power of the digital world and what it offers and utilizing the same to one’s advantage in itself has become a thriving business which has led to the raise of many new talents, digital marketers and PR experts. Keem Fame Rich is one of these youngsters from Uganda who is driven to making it huge across the UAE ,UK and United States of America as well with his company Keemfame.Com. He explains that digital PR is something that people have now understood as a powerful and effective way to build their brand’s and their own online presence and reach.

As contrary to the traditional forms of media, which took significant time to give the results people sought, digital PR is the need of the hour, says Keem Fame Rich , who sees it as the future of the modern-day world, where people can scale their businesses and themselves and can reach to staggering heights with proper optimization of digital PR. Below, the youngster shares about the advantages of digital PR.

• Adds credibility: People trust those brands that show some credibility and this can be gained with the use of PR in online publications, which makes the brand more trustworthy in the eyes of the customers, ultimately increasing sales

