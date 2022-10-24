Arua Mayor praises Gen. Muhoozi, You’re Jesus

BY ANDREW COHEN AMVESI

October 24, 2022

ARUA. Arua City Mayor, Sam Wadri Nyakua has equated the Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba to the Biblical Jesus Christ for the good work the four-star General is doing for Ugandans.

It is on this ground that Nyakua went ahead to appoint Gen. Muhoozi as the ambassador for the people of West Nile so that the General can promote the development agenda of the region.

“Sir, allow me on behalf of Arua City, and on behalf of the whole of West Nile to appoint you our ambassador for West Nile. I have to appoint you as the ambassador of West Nile because as local leaders we are facing some challenges. Now you are like Jesus; no one can go to the father unless they pass through the son,” Nyakua said.

Nyakua made the remarks during the talent day celebration presided over by Gen. Muhoozi at Arua Golf Course Ground on Saturday.

The talent day marked the climax of the MK Tournament that attracted several youths across the West Nile region. The youths took part in football and netball games organized by team chairman MK project which later show Arua City and Nebbi Municipality emerge the champions of the football and netball games respectively.

The winners joined other individuals in receiving trophies and several other goodies courtesy of Gen. Muhoozi.

During the function, Nyakua showered Jesus-Muhoozi with praises for his contribution to the nation that culminated into his promotion to a full General in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

“Allow me to congratulate you upon your recent promotion that you attained to become a four-star General in this country. And in that regard, allow me to thank His Excellency, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the CIC of the armed forces for giving you that promotion. Arua is a very hospitable place, it is actually your second home, you can see the mammoth of the crowd that was waiting for you,” Nyakua said.

“General, I want to thank you in a special way for the services that you have offered for this country particularly in the UPDF. I think you have earned that promotion from the services that you have rendered. I want to thank you also for the special interest you have in talent identification and building particularly of the young boys and girls, and also of the women. It is something that has not been there before, so we pledge you our support,” Nyakua added.

However, in his capacity as Jesus, Nyakua brought to Gen. Muhoozi’s attention the poor state of the roads and the inadequate electricity in the region.

“Now that you are here, I want to whisper to you as our ambassador to talk to Mzee (President Museveni) to pay special interest in West Nile. I know Mzee can’t fail to raise resources to address these challenges that we are talking about,” Nyakua said.

In his remarks, Gen. Muhoozi commended the people of West Nile for turning up in huge numbers to grace the occasion.

“As I said when I handed over my office of Commander of Land Forces, I intend to focus on youths and youth activities like this, like sports. We pledge to work with the government to ensure that the interests of the youth are taken care of,” Gen. Muhoozi said

“But government is already doing a lot of things in sports, I will mention a few; the government is paying the salaries of Uganda Cranes and the Crested Cranes, government now gives FUFA shs10bn annually for their activities, government is already financing all the other 55 sporting umbrella bodies, government is currently refurbishing Mandela stadium, so the President has put a lot of effort into this area of sports and we need to support him and I thank groups like team chairman MK project who are supporting our government in the sporting field,” Gen. Muhoozi added.

On Nyakua’s demand, the General said he has heard all the concerns of West Nile, some of which he already knew.

“I have heard all the issues of West Nile, of course, I knew some of them already. The roads, the power and so forth. Some people might know that I was in Nebbi for six months in 2020, so I know that road very well and I know it needs to be worked on and these other issues that you raised. I shall carry them back to the President,” Gen. Muhoozi promised.

The MK tournament which is aimed at talent identification, nurturing and development will be an annual event to be conducted across the country.

