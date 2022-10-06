Kenyan Man stalks DPP Jane Abodo, remanded to Luzira

Jared Oloo Akumu a Kenyan National has been remanded to Luzira prison by Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court after he was found guilty of offensive communication and cyber stalking the Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo.

Okumu has been remanded to Luzira prison until October 11 when he’ll again appear in court for sentencing.

Gladys Kamasanyu found Akumu, a resident of Nyangoma Division, Bondo District, Siaya County, Nyanza Province in Kenya guilty of disturbing the peace of Justice Abodo.

The state prosecutors want Akumu to be sentenced to five years on grounds that his actions caused the DPP untold trauma.

Prosecution led by DPP Abodo the chief witness in the case told the court that between September 15, 2021, and November 2, 2021, while in unknown places, Akumu willfully and repeatedly used his email address akumu4036@gmail.com to harass the DPP by sending her threatening e-mails and attachments to her official email address.

Akumu allegedly threatened to print out her photos and pin them on billboards across East African countries for everybody, including her appointing authority, President Museveni to know that she is corrupt.

Akumu reportedly resorted to the threats following the theft of his vehicle and blamed the DPP for hiding his case file and subsequently denying him justice simply because of the advice she gave.

Akumu confessed to sending the e-mails to justice Abodo pleaded for forgiveness and lenience saying his intentions were simply to recover his stolen ca

