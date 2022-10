According to the residents of Kiwatule, Wabiduku in Nakawa Division fire whose cause is yet to be established broke out at the central market destroying merchandise, houses, bars and shops.

The fire has left millions of properties burnt to ashes despite efforts by the locals to put the fire out of action. Police have not yet released a press statement on what exactly caused the fire.

The place is so close to the police post in the area.

