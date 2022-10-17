King Roberto celebrates birthday in style, reaches out to 10,000 Widows, vulnerable children in Kibuye

To many people, King Roberto is just the founder and CEO of King Roberto African Unity Foundation a non-profit organization focused on youth empowerment programs with an emphasis on seeing African people grow.

Those who know him well know that he has since evolved. He has a strong foothold in the development of Africa. It showed on weekend as King Roberto and his team through his NGO donated food items, and school requirements to Ugandan Ghetto kids and Widows in Kibuye, a Kampala suburb. On the same day, King Roberto celebrated his birthday with the residents of Kibuye and it all felt like at home for him. He went ahead to donate to the elderly in the same area with food and shared a message of hope with them.

To the residents of Kibuye, many of who are widows and young children, it was a day to remember. They expressed satisfaction and some revealed that the food donated as just timely and a huge relief to them.

Kibuye and surrounding areas are a Kampala sun occupied by many single elderly mothers who lost their husbands and can’t afford some basic needs of full.

Through King Roberto Africa foundation, it seems to improve the health of mothers and young children in the country. This is the sole reason King Roberto has decided to pay numerous visits to the underprivileged in Uganda.

King Roberto’s love for people drew him close to music. He joined the music industry many years while in Cameroon. From there, he decided to love his dream of helping. He migrated to Uganda where he started up a huge mega music studio called King Roberto Entertainment Studio.

As he opened up these studios, King Roberto believed that the initiative will definitely impact the next generation and help them make informed decisions while using Music as a medium of exchange. for this exchange, he is also passionate about creatives telling their own stories. At his studios, he has touched so many young musicians to live their dreams by creating music affordably.

It is well known that the music industry It is one section close to his heart as it brings back memories of his early beginnings. King Roberto is a Musician Based in Uganda Originally from Cameroon. Celebrated all over Africa because of the Positive Message in his Songs

