Muchiri still the best Senior Golfer

John Muchiri successfully defended the Seniors Open title of the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open after winning this year’s edition on Saturday at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa’s course in Kigo.

Muchiri, handicap 1 Entebbe Club senior golfer shot an overall 13 over par 157 (gross score) after two rounds (Friday and Saturday) to take home the overall winner’s trophy.

Playing on home course, John Byabagambi came second, just a stroke behind Muchiri (+14). Uganda Golf Club’s Alex Coutinho capped the podium with 17 over par 161.

Muchiri who won last year’s title at Entebbe Club this time round managed five birdies in day one and two. In the opening round, he birdied in the 8th, 13th and 17th and in the final round he birdied in the first hole and later in the 14th hole.

A total of 45 senior golfers from various clubs graced the event. This comprised of 35 men and 10 ladies from Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Japan and England.

Edrae Kagombe topped the ladies that graced the tournament shooting 47 over par 191. Jenina Nasimolo came second with 58 over par 202 whilst Catherine Pavie capped the podium with 60 over par 204.

The seniors open was the second event of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open. The ladies event held week earlier was won by Martha Babirye.

However, with the ladies and senior open done, three more events will be played, that is; Amateur Open (19th-22nd), Pro-Am (25th) and Professional Open (26th-29th).

The lead sponsor of the tournament is Uganda Breweries Limited through the Tusker Malt Lager beer brand. Co-sponsors/partners are; Pepsi, Case Medical Care, Absa Bank, HK Properties including NBS Sport.

2022 Tusker Malt Seniors Open Leaderboard

1. John Muchiri – 157 (gross)

2. John Byabagambi – 158

3. Alex Coutinho – 161

4. Godfrey Onyango – 163

T5. Juma Mebs – 168

T5. Isaac Mariera – 168

T5. Tony Kisadha – 168

T8. Zephaniah Dube – 169

T8. Joseph Semwaga – 169

T10. Sam Zaramba – 171

T10. John Katto – 171.

