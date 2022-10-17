DIOCESE PUSH! Over 30m mobilized from Central Ankole Diocese dinner

By Moses Oketayot

A total of Ugx30m was raised from the proposed Central Ankole Diocese (CAD) fundraising dinner held at Piato Restaurant in Kampala on Friday, 14th October.

The dinner is part of the many fundraising activities being done by the CAD Project Kampala chapter to raise a total of UGX429,713,000/= for the completion of the Bishop’s House and Administration Block, as two of the requirements for becoming a diocese. Sheema district that is proposing for the creation of CAD has seven Archdeaconries.

The three other requirements are having a bank account, a vehicle for the Bishop, and money in the bank account, and quarters for support staff as stipulated by Richard Muhangi, the Chairman CAD Project Kampala chapter.

The chief guest at the dinner was Sheema municipality MP Dickson Kateshumbwa, who said that as an area leader, he stands in solidarity with the project, and promised not to stand in the way of people’s aspirations.

However, he said that the project has to co-exist within the eco-system i.e. in-line with the socio-economic and political vision of the district.

He also stated that the project needs not to be misunderstood; its stakeholders should make sure that they are understood. He further underscored the need to mobilize support for the project, making sure that everyone is on board.

On the issue of Ankole Western University, he said that it would be a very big mistake if it collapses, and hence said it should be restored back to its former glory. Kateshumba pledged Ugx2m towards the project and gave part of the amount at the dinner.

Muhangi in his remarks said that the purpose of the fundraising dinner was to popularize it as Kampala chapter. He thanked the members of CAD project for the support to make sure that the district gets a diocese of its own.

He noted that they picked guidance from West Ankole Diocese, and that it has been a patient process since 1994, but their patience shouldn’t be taken for granted as he added: “We are ready for the Diocese. Sheema is not an exception; others have applied and got their diocese. We have the capacity to run a diocese by ourselves.”

It should be noted that on 1st February 2018, Sheema district re-submitted its application for a diocese. However, he warned the members not to expect things to come on a silver platter, and said that nothing is going to come easily. He further said that all the conditions required have so far been met, but said that the project getting done will depend on the unity of the people of Sheema as a whole regardless of religious affiliations, and their moral and financial support.

He also scoffed at detractors and naysayers who were questioning the name CAD, and said that everything being done is documented as he added: “In matters of faith, you don’t need to tell lies. Tell the truth and you will be free. We are ready to face the hurdles, and we are already seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

Johnson Musinguzi Byarabaha; the chairman organizing committee reiterated the need to create awareness about the project, and expose to the public what is needed to complete the project. He further noted that it is not a one day thing but a gradual process. “The project will succeed, there is no going back,” he concluded.

What is left for the Project to be completed?

Once all the requirements are completed as indicated on the checklist provided by the diocesan committee, the proposers of CAD on behalf of the laity will write to the verification committee to come and assess the readiness.

When the verification committee is satisfied, they will make a report to the diocesan council and if the Council is convinced that Sheema is ready, Bishop Johnson Twinomujuni (West Ankole Diocese) will write and invite the provincial verification committee.

