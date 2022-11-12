Kisoro LC5 Boss Slams Government decision for evicting Congolese says is ‘regrettable

By Moses Agaba

Kisoro

Abel Bizimana the Kisoro LC5 Boss has said he regrets his involvement, as a district leader, in the forceful eviction of Congolese from the Nyakabande Holding Camp.

Thousands of Congolese who had taken refuge within Bunagana town council as well as Nyakabande Holding camp were given only 90 days to either return home to the Democratic republic of Congo or go to designated settlement camps in Uganda.

The October 31st deadline, from the disaster preparedness ministry was successfully achieved by the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner Hajji Shaffiq Sekandi, after nearly six months of ‘Carrot- Stick’ diplomacy with the asylum seekers.

Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Esther Anyakun says the decision was reached following the lack of funds to maintain the centre.

Bizimana says that the decision was extremely harsh and that he can no longer be associated with what Minister Anyakun and the acting Commissioner for Refugees Douglas Asiimwe advocated for.

Bizimana made the remarks while addressing all district councilors, members of the civil society and other implementing partners during the district Budget conference at the district council hall.

He says his signals in DRC have reported that Congolese are extremely angry with the way Uganda is managing the refugee situation in Kisoro.

“One day, we too shall have peace and you shall need us but if things continue the way they are, you will regret your decision”, Bizimana said

Kisoro district largely depends on Eastern DRC for trade including food and sales of household items, Alcohol and cement among others.

He warned OPM and UNHCR against causing permanent enmity between the people of Kisoro and those from Congo.

Bizimana claims his efforts to lobby for the return of Hajji Shaffiq Sekandi to Kisoro district is now proving disastrous as he is too quick to implement Government directives instead of first consulting with the local leaders.

Sekandi, who is currently on official leave was unable to respond to the accusations brought forward by Bizimana.

John Bosco Musabyimana Mupaka town council LCV councilor says Government should remember that many Ugandans cross over into Congo to do agriculture therefore if the relations become sour, then people of Kisoro will die of hunger.

Joram Hagabimana Busanza LCV councilor says UNHCR has been ferrying firewood from Busanza for the last six months.

According to Hagabimana, the heavy trucks have left the roads impassable and now that the refugees have been evicted, the communities have been forgotten.

Daniel Kisaamo, the camp Commandant at Nyakabande Transit Camp declined to comment on the matters raised by the Kisoro district LCV chairperson.

He however intimated that the Minister of State for Refugees has a planned visit to Kisoro and will be in position to respond to matters arising.

Sources working closely with security say, scaling down and eventually closing of the Nyakabande holding camp played a key role in reducing risks of wrong elements infiltrating local communities.

The criss- cross movements create a gap for unknown people to enter and leave Uganda at will.

Security sources say, several arrests have been made following tip-offs which in turn have resulted in prosecution and deportation.

Concerns still remain, following the removal of strategic checkpoints at Kanaba and Bukimbiri. Security is strongly recommending the checkpoints, be reinstated.