We need facilitation, security and medical attention – Whistleblowers task Govt

December 21, 2022 Editor
Amos Tayebwa
Mbarara
To end corruption in Uganda, Whistleblowers especially those who are victims of attacks in fighting corruption has tasked the government of Uganda to fix in the budget and allocate some funds purposely to facilitate activities done by Whistleblowers.
Amos Katurebe, the  Anti-corruption hero 2019 has requested the  government of Uganda that they should now look into their budget and start facilitating the whistleblowers because they are on risk. Katurebe is a Councilor at Mbarara City South  Division who was attacked in 2017 November by unknown assailants and poured him with acid that burnt  his face which resulted into losing his sight. Katurebe was attacked by enemies who were trying to finish him because he was a witness in some cases of corruption related  issues. He was fighting against corruption agitators in Mbarara City especially land grabbers.
In 2019, the president of Uganda recognised Councilor Katurebe among the few Anti Corruption Heros in Uganda. He was was awarded with a medal as a recognition.
However, Katurebe has revealed that its not enough, that Whistleblowers live risky moments as they fight corruption after reporting the culprits, therefore  they should be given security especially bodyguards when they are  witnesses in some cases of corruption.
Katurebe adds that some people like him have been attacked, injured to the extent that some are disabled now.  He has appealed to the government and the preside to always consider these people. That when  he or she is attacked in a time of fighting corruption they should be given medical attention especially when one is disabled.
He has also emphasized that there should be followup on the President’s pledges to people who are attacked while fighting corruption. ” I want to emphasize that there should be followup on president’s pledge by the IGG, minister of state for presidency and the ant corruption unit so that the whistleblowers and victims like him can get their pledge. You can imagine since 2019 up to date my pledge from the president  has never been worked on by the people he directed to work on me. The file still arises in the hands of the Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuzi” Katurebe added.
Speaking to our reporter, Katurebe said these following the Ant-corruption day that was celebrated few days ago in Ibanda District. He thanked president Museven for introducing this day in a way of recognising ant-corruption Hero’s. That its one of the efforts that the president has made to fight against corruption in Uganda. He further tasked all the Ant-corruption  agencies to work tooth and nail to ensure that all corruption culprits are brought to book and be penalized according as law abides.
“I want to urge that every culprit that is caught in acts of corruption especially these government workers should be heavily punished and be dismissed from the Office. I am happy that for example those officials from Mbarara City who were involved in the corruption related issues were interdicted. I pray that if these people are investigated and found guilty should be dismissed from their work and should refund what the swindled” said Katurebe.  Some of the Officers who have been on interdiction on matters of corruption include  James Ababa  Senior Commercial Officer, Donat Mutaahi Assistant Commercial Officer and Edgar Rwabutagu the Procurement Officer.

