Mb’ra city top thugs nabbed

By Moses Agaba

Mbarara

Nine men that have been terrorizing Mbarara City plus the neighboring districts have been arrested by police in Rwizi Sub-region.

ASP Samson Kasasira the Rwizi Regional Police spokesman says that Police in Mbarara City through an intelligence-led operation were able to track and apprehend 9 suspects who have been, aiding and abetting crimes involving panga-wielding thugs from areas of Kakiika cell,Lugazi cell Mbarara City and Rugasha cell, Nyamitoma cell, Sheema Municipality.

Kasasira sys that the nine suspects are Darius Mukundane, Dominic Kakuru, Nulu Muwonge, Abdu Ukash, Kennedy Nsimire a boda boda rider, Raps Atwijukire , Charles Namanya , Farouk Lubega A boda boda rider and Derrick Nuwagaba.

Kasasira also says that Police were able to recover 5 machetes used in the crime, clothes, and 05 television sets including 55 from Kakiga’s shop at Ebenezer Arcade on High Street Mbarara who is alleged to be the main buyer of stolen television sets,12 phones, 5 laptops, bags, mattresses, DVDs, shoes, 3 hoofers, Speakers, sim cards, a camera, and watches

He says that Their getaway motor vehicle registration number UBM141E Toyota fielder white in color impounded and two motorcycles registration numbers UEW139D and UEM 938B used in transporting them and carrying stolen items.

Kasasira says that police have commenced the investigations as the nine are on charges of aggravated robbery.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts