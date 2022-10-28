Juliet Zawedde recruits Keem Fame Rich  on new ”Drillz” remix | AUDIO

Musician and song writer Juliet Zawedde has dropped the remix to his upbeat and electric single “Drillz” which he released towards the end of May, 2022.

The Famous Music Uganda singer has enlisted Afro-beat and dancehall singer Keem Fame Rich to add his flavor and signature flair to the remix.

The remix is certainly a step up from the original version of the track while the rhythm and pace of the song have largely remained unchanged.

The addition of Keem Fame Rich’s verses brings an undeniable vibrancy to the overall energy of the song.

It is a solid collaboration between the artists with their respective synergies translating well in both the soundscape. The visuals are yet to be released.

Click here for Drillz” remix The original version of the track was produced by Bassboi at Jahlive and the remix at Legend production by D’Mario .

