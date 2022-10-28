Juliet Zawedde recruits Keem Fame Rich  on new ”Drillz” remix | AUDIO

October 28, 2022 Editor
Musician and song writer Juliet Zawedde has dropped the remix to his upbeat and electric single “Drillz” which he released towards the end of May, 2022.
The  Famous Music Uganda singer has enlisted   Afro-beat and dancehall singer Keem Fame Rich to add his flavor and signature flair to the remix.
The remix is certainly a step up from the original version of the track while the rhythm and pace of the song have largely remained unchanged.
The addition of Keem Fame Rich’s verses brings an undeniable vibrancy to the overall energy of the song.
It is a solid collaboration between the artists with their respective synergies translating well in both the soundscape. The visuals are yet to be released.
The original version of the track was produced by Bassboi  at Jahlive and the remix at Legend production by D’Mario .

Click here for Drillz” remix

About Post Author

Editor

author

Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

See author's posts

Post Views: 205
Tags: ,

More Stories

Ivan Beau drops latest song “Wave of Blessings

October 25, 2022 Editor

Keem Fame Rich hints at dropping a new music riddim featuring All stars

October 25, 2022 Editor

Gorgeous Singer Ruth Grace’s EP breaks internet

October 22, 2022 Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.