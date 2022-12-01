Muhangi happy with Kremlev’s visit to Uganda 

By Thomas Odongo

President of the International Boxing Association (IBA), Umar Kremlev is in Uganda for a one-day visit under the hospitality of the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) President, Moses Muhangi.

A very significant highlight of Kremlev’s visit to Uganda is the launch of the Construction of a Boxing Academy in Uganda.

This is the first time Uganda is hosting the leadership of the World Boxing body and Muhangi is very happy about it.

“It shows how much faith they (IBA) have in our country and how much value they see in the federation (UBF)” Muhangi said adding that; “he (Kremlev) will come to the site to commission the construction of the academy. We will also have a lot of stakeholder meetings with people from National Council of Sports, Ministry of Education and Sports, Speaker of Parliament, Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom and also the Head of State, President Yoweri Museveni.”

Muhangi says that if the facility is set up after Kremlev’s visit, it will be a huge step towards the growth of boxing in Uganda.

“The facility will help us in many ways, for example we will be able to host many international events here which will benefit the country in many ways,” Muhangi noted.

Muhangi adds that the coming of Kremlev to Uganda is a big achievement for the country and the the boxing fraternity in particular and all Ugnadans should show him love for choosing to come here.

