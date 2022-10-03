NBL playoffs: UCU Lady Canons pull one back

By Thomas Odongo

Tusker Lite NBL playoffs, Finals

Sunday Results (Game 3)

JKL Lady Dolphins 62-67 UCU Lady Canons (W)

Nam Blazers 68-70 City Oilers (M)

UCU Lady Canons beat JKL Lady Dolphins 62-67 to win game three of the women’s final of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) playoffs on Sunday at the MTN Arena, Lugogo in Kampala.

The win over JKL Lady Dolphins means that UCU Lady Canons get off the mark in the best of seven series and matters are now 2-1 with the former still in the leader but the university side will be hopeful ahead of game four as they have avoided a sweep.

In a highly contested game that had the fans on their feet, Rose Akon once again stood out for UCU Lady Canons, this time round shooting a game high 25 points including 16 rebounds and 2 assists.

Agatha Kamwada was another good performer for Lady Canons as she managed 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists whilst Millicent Otieno posted 11 points, 1 rebound and 4 assists.

In a losing, Hope Akello led JKL Lady Dolphins who are women’s title holders. She returned 14 points, 12 rebounds and 2 assists.

Ekone Brenda had 12 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist whilst Flavia Oketcho posted 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

In the men’s division, title holders City Oilers secured a slim 68-70 win over new comers Nam Blazers to lead series 2-1 after the latter had leveled matters in game two.

Francis Azolibe came out strong for City Oilers shooting 15 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist. James Okello had 14 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists whilst Tony Drileba posted 10 points, 11 rebounds and 1 assist.

For Nam Blazers, Deng Dikong managed 15 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist. Amisi Saidi shot 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Christmas Omanye had 13 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists while Okall Okoll Arielle shot 11 points, 12 rebounds and 1 assist.

Game four of the series is scheduled for Wednesday at Lugogo with the leaders seeking to put one hand onto the title while the other teams will be eager to level series to ensure that they stay alive at least until Sunday.