NEW LOVE! Dumped by Ex-minister Najjemba for Mbabaali, Mulago’s Prof Muyinda gets his mojo back, lands top banker

Sometime back, we revealed on these same pages how former minister Rose Najjemba dumped her hubby Prof Herbert Muyinda for fellow ex-minister Muyanja Mbabaali.

It was reported that Najjemba was a tigress in bed and Muyinda could not handle her horizontally. Najjemba accused him of not having ‘work’.

Now info indicates that the now Director of Child health-Mulago hospital, and owner of Dynarise Junior School, Nateete, has managed to get his mojo back and is now on the move.

He recently wed banker Sarah Babirye Steacey. They tied the knot at Namirembe Cathedral and reception was at Serena Hotel, Kampala.

The couple wedded on Valentine eve and only 100 guests were invited.

Being rich families involved, they had no wedding meetings other than Muyinda’s inner circle that usually sit every Thursday at a place called “Basajja Batudde”.

The couple is blessed with three girls and two boys.

Prof Muyinda hails from Kanjuki, Kayunga district. He’s fathered by the late Solomon Muyinda of Banalekaki family. Muyinda senior sired many children and among them is Prof. Herbert Muyinda.

His new wife is from Entebbe Kitala, Wakiso District. She is the daughter of Esther and late Bweyinda Musoke Kisitu who passed on during Covid-19 times.

Snoops intimated to us that it was not easy for the Professor to just land on any girl or woman after Najjemba’s heartache but Sarah stood out.

Also being from a rich family, Sarah could not be melted by materialistic promises like some do. Or even by Professors’ wealth. But she is said to be a dedicated, devout Christian, focused and ambitious corporate lady who lives a private and low profile life and is particular about people she meets or hangs out with.

Nevertheless, Mr.Hyena who likes never being challenged or equaled, is still investigating tricks Herbert used to melt Sarah’s heart to an extent of allowing to surrender her pin code to Professor for the rest of her life.

The professors’ family, the Banalekaki, had to surrender some cows as a sign of appreciation to the woman’s family for raising a woman of his life.

