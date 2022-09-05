NMS Sponsors 100 Staff to Participate in Rotary Cancer Run

National Medical Stores (NMS), a government body tasked with the procurement, storage and distribution of essential medicines and health supplies, is one of the MDA’s that took part in Sunday’s Rotary Cancer Run.

“In line with our commitment to preventive health and as part of our internal stakeholder engagement activities, NMS sponsored 100 staff to this year’s Rotary Cancer Run,” said NMS publicist, Sheila Nduhukire.

The Run took place on Sunday, 4th September 2022 at the Kololo Independence Grounds.

The initiative by the Rotary Cancer run is meant to raise financial support for the Cancer institute. It will be a physical event after two years of COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 2,100 people die every year in Uganda due to cancer.

NMS has been at the forefront of fighting non-communicable diseases by promoting physical fitness exercises, sports, regular health checkups and mass awareness campaigns.

“We urge Ugandans to eat healthy, exercise regularly, and carry out regular health check-ups in a bid to curb non-communicable diseases, such as cancer thereby reducing the demand for medicines in our health facilities,” said Nduhukire.

Medics say active participation in sports activities helps ease stress and improves general well being of the body.

Sports also bring positive energy, discipline, and other commendable qualities.

The Rotary International President Dr. Jennifer Jones, who is in Uganda, flagged off over 20,000 runners at the Rotary Cancer Run.

Jones will also visit Rotary Peace Centre at Makerere University and tour a number of projects implemented by Rotarians in Uganda which include among others; the Mengo Hospital Rotary Blood Bank, the Rotary Centenary Bank Cancer Ward at Nsambya Hospital, Mulago Heart Institute and the Buikwe Youth Vocational Institute.

