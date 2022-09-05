MORE DETAILS! Woman in viral video beating toddler has 3 kids with 3 different men, depressed over broken relationships

A woman later identified as Deborah Nabulime, 22 was arrested on Saturday after a video went viral on internet in which she was captured beating her child badly.

According to investigations done by Police, it has been revealed that she is a depressed mother of 3 with 3 different men.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga reveals that investigations have indicated that Nabulime has three children aged four years, two years and four months all from different men.

“She is a mother of three children from three separate relationships and could have been affected for having three failed relationships. Her first born of four years was from her relationship with Christopher Kivumbi, the second born of two years that she was victimizing was from a second relationship with a man she has refused to disclose. The third child of four months is from her third relationship from Isaac Male. We believe that her anger towards the two-year-old child is transferred from the broken relationship with the father in the second relationship whom she has concealed. We believe this because the other two children of four years and four months are treated very well by her unlike the two-year-old girl from the second relationship.”

Nabulime is set to be arraigned before court in Luweero to answer charges of torture .

