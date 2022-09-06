NRM Chairpersons in K’la Divisions given Motorcycles

By Evans Najuna

KAMPALA — A total of over 30 Motorcycles were on Tuesday morning given to chairpersons from all five Divisions that make up Kampala District. The event that took place at plot 10 Kyadondo road, NRM headquarters was officiated by NRM National secretary General accompanied by his Deputy Hon. Rose Namayanja and NRM National Vice Chairperson for Kampala region Hon. Singhi Katongole. These motorcycles are part of NRM’s strategy of easing their movement through areas of jurisdiction as they execute their mandate.

Speaking to these Chairpersons, Todwong said that, the party leadership, led by it’s National Chairman, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has only gave out motorcycles to the Kampala group, which had missed out in the first cohort of 2020 that covered the entire country.

Todwong further stated that the motorbikes will help the chairpersons be more efficient as they mobilize for NRM party activities throughout the region. “I encourage you to keep them well and use them effectively to enhance the mobilization capacity of the ruling party,” the Secretary-General said as he addressed beneficiaries after the handover exercise.

He warned the chairpersons against using party property as ‘Boda Bodas’ for personal gain, saying such actions amounted to rule bending. “Motorcycles offered to you are strictly for NRM party work,” Todwong warned. The NRM supremo emphasized that the motorcycles were procured using donations from friends and well-wishers of the ruling party and its National Chairman, Yoweri Museveni, who is also the president of Uganda.

Rt. Hon. Namayanja Rose Nsereko clarified that leaders from the Kampala region missed out on the first distribution exercise due to challenges that are related to how the NRM party is structured in the Capital City as compared to other districts.

She commended the leaders for having been patient with the party and expressed gratitude to President Yoweri Museveni for his visionary leadership. “I am very happy because our promise to these leaders has finally come to pass. I am confident that even NRM district chairpersons will be able to receive their cars as promised,” Namayanja said.

Where as Hon. Singh Katongole, Kampala Vice Chairman, advised that all beneficiaries would be required to present their details to prevent forgeries and personification.

One of the sub-county chairpersons, Hajji Mayanja Takalilya, NRM Chairman, Block 2b Central Division, who physically received the motorcycle from Rt.Hon. Todwong said he was grateful that the NRM party was able to use its limited funds to procure their vehicles. “The motorcycles are a relief to us.” he added.

The NRM National Chairman launched the countrywide distribution of motorcycles on September 7, 2020. The party also rolled out the distribution of yellow bicycles to all village chairpersons

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts