UK-based Ugandan author seeks to awaken Africa through mindset change

Emmanuel Kirunda; the author of the Fourth Heritage and Beyond the Fourth Heritage books, is a civil engineer by profession highlights in his book that Africa’s problem rise from six killer mindsets which include; victimhood of post colonial influence, inferiority complex whereby Africans feel inferior to Europeans and Asians, self-hate whereby Africans hate themselves and want to embrace foreign cultures, herdism, copycatism; whereby we as Africans want to consume foreign ideas and things, and the sixth killer mindset is the elite dilemma whereby the more educated and African becomes, the more disconnected they become from out traditional roots.

Emmanuel Kirunda displaying his UK and Ugandan version of the Fourth Heritage books he authored

Kirunda says that the elite dilemma is something that will take some years to solve. He further says that it is a psychological limitation which leads to development of cognitive dissonance, and get confused between embracing our own cultures and values or the western culture.

It was from the two books that Kirunda and his partners got the idea to form an organization that will spearhead mindset change among Africans so that they can become better versions of themselves. The Fourth Heritage Initiative will be officially launched on Monday 12th Sept 2022 at Uganda National Cultural Centre in Kampala (UNCC).

Kirunda says that the mission of the initiative is to be a leading mindset transformation organization in Africa. He added that it everyone’s God-given right to be critical of their religion, cultures and colonial influence, which in the long run influences our thinking and the way we do the things we do.

Charles Batambuze from the executive secretary national book trust of Uganda says that Kirunda’s two books make a good read and encourages the public to read it so that they can improve their mindset and perspective on different matters in society. He encourages Ugandans with good ideas to put it on paper through writing so that others can also benefit from it.

Andrew Lwanga Ssebagala; the production manager at UNCC says that they chose to associate with the Fourth Heritage Initiative because the initiative is informed by books that inspired the formation of the organization.

The launch will be graced by experts including the author Emmanuel Kirunda, Fagil Mandy; an educationist, founder and director of the Organization, Dr. Grace Baguma; the executive national curriculum development centre, and Abbey Mukiibi; a renowned media personality and actor.

In 2021, Ugandans published 1,683 new books according to Mr. Batambuze. But he says that is still way off compared to the 42 million people. He also said that there are about 300 bookshops in the country.

The books go between 30,000 to 80,000/= and are available in all major bookshops in the country.

There are 100 community libraries and 42 public libraries in Uganda but the reading culture is still poor, and there is still a lot to be done in schools to improve the reading culture. At the end of the day remember that what you read has a great impact on what you do as a person, and all great world leaders are great readers.

