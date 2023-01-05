NSSF ROT! IGG summons embattled ex-ED Byarugaba for grilling

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has officially summoned outgoing NSSF executive director Richard Byarugaba for grilling.

Byarugaba has to answer for the sins allegedly committed at NSSF—with or without his knowledge—when he was at the helm.

These include bungling the midterm access to funds by savers who are 45 years and above and have saved for 10 years and above; corruption in the award of contracts and management of NSSF projects, conflict of interest in the same projects, abuse of office and bad working relationship among NSSF employees.

This publication has exclusively learnt that the summons were sent this week and he is expected to appear next week.

To aid investigations, IGG Betty Kamya has tasked Byarugaba to avail all necessary information (oral, written etc) in his possession.

The information should be related to contracts between NSSF and various contractors and consultants (names withheld for now).

Kamya also wants a comprehensive brief on NSSF’s various project’s procurement process; the contract and professional qualification details for various consultants and contractors; due diligence reports on various consultants and contractors before being awarded contracts by NSSF; and approved bill of quantities.

Byarugaba must also tender information in regard to some of NSSF’s various projects’ progress reports from the start up to the handover, detailed project plans and as well approved interim payment certificates as approved by the consultant/employer and any other information in his possession.

In our subsequent publication, we shall be exposing detailed allegations being leveled against the Byarugaba led administration, contractors/consultants and other individuals involved which may land some even in jail.

