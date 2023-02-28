ON SPOT! UBTEB, Lady Valeria College dragged to court over withheld transcripts, bribery

Advertisements

Matugga based Lady Valeria Vocational & Business College has been dragged to court by former students over withheld academic transcripts.

Sued also is the school academic registrar-Robert Sserumaga and Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB), a statutory national examination body that is mandated to streamline, regulate and conduct credible national examination and award diplomas and certificates in technical and vocational training institutions.

Through their lawyers of Muwadda & Co advocates, Teefe Kawuulukusi and Wilber Kyaterekera aver that they enrolled at the College for a Certificate in Electrical Installation Systems and Maintenance.

That upon completion of the said course, they were awarded certificates of completion.

These were examined by UBTEB and passed but the College has now refused to hand over their certificates to them despite continuous demands.

Thy also accuse the College’s academic registrar of demanding a bribe to help them but in vain.

“That through your Academic Registrar Robert Sserumaga, using Telephone No.0703633292 you have continuously called our clients on a daily basis informing them that they failed a course unit whereas not and that they should pay a bribe of UGX.1,000,000(Uganda shillings one Million) each for UBTEB to pass them. This is not only illegal but also unethical,” reads the court documents.

That the Academic registrar’s said actions prompted the two former students to verify and / or confirm with UBTEB and were informed that they passed the said course and their transcripts are ready but have to be picked by their college.

That the said actions have led to mental and financial loss, loss of employment, economic loss, and denial of their right to education.

They now want a court declaration that the defendants jointly and severely breached the statutory duty to give academic results to the plaintiffs in time.

An order to give the original results to the plaintiffs.

An order for cancellation of the UBTEB center number of the 1st defendant.

Special damages of Shs 100, 000, general damages of Shs100.000.000 to each of the plaintiffs, legal fees and others.

