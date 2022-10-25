OUR SAD STORY! More staff pin transport firms MARKH, Q3 Holdings over unfair employment terms

More staff-former and current-have come out to narrate their untold suffering at the hands of commercial goods transport firms Markh Investments and Q3 holdings.

This follows our recent publication which can be accessed here.https://redpepper.co.ug/save-us-transport-firms-markh-q3-holdings-drivers-threaten-to-strike-over-pay/123881/

They feel their employment terms are unfair and here is an ordeal from a former employee:

“I worked with Markh and I know their management. They have the fleets of about 80 trucks—model Man and Actrose. They even stopped me without giving me notice in advance. In addition to that, they have refused to pay my termination benefits and my Provident fund which had been deducted from my salary every month. When drivers experience any tyre burst, salary is deducted; fuel is not given enough to the trucks and any fuel runs out, the driver’s money is deducted,” narrates one of the fired employees.

And goes on: “Any employee late by one minute from 8:01 am he or she will see a salary deducted by Shs10,000 per minute. No contract letter or appointment letter for employees. There is total mistreatment.”

Markh is headquartered in Ntinda, along church road. Maria Namusoke is the proxy CEO. But the real boss is reportedly a top female politician hailing from Busoga region (names withheld for now).

Q3 HOLDINGS

The same problems are also reportedly common at Bweyogerere-Butto based Q3 holdings limited as narrated by one of the current employees:

“Thank you [Red Pepper] for highlighting this. The truth is that here at Q3 we don’t get NSSF. The little salary is chopped. Most of us earn between Shs500000 to 450000 and it also gets deducted. A few drivers-not more than five-earns like Shs800000 because they have been with the company for over eight years. You work for two months and they pay one. No loans to workers. Some have been working here for more than five years and have never experienced salary increments.

We are given little money while in transit and we over delay without any additional money. We are not given appointment letters but we sign contracts. We are given less fuel in transit. If you fail to reach your destination the more fuel they add you the more they deduct your salary.

“When a truck runs out of fuel even in the streets of Kampala they don’t respond immediately. It can take you 24hrs stuck on the road because of shortage of fuel and some drivers are forced to abandon trucks by the roadside which leads to stealing spares on the trucks by the passers-by. All we want is salary increment, pay salary in time, pay for us NSSF and enough accommodations for transits, and salary loans.”

Some of the top bosses at the firm include Henry Kennedy Mayanja and Matovu Kanoonya.

