OUT OF ORDER! Magogo, Misagga war turns bloody…Fufa boss goes native, kicks bizman below the belt

Whatever businessman Ben Misagga and FUFA boss Moses Magogo did to each, may be only God knows.

The duo were once friends. But today they harangue each other—privately and publicly—at every opportunity.

Misagga normally uses the media-currently the Observer newspaper to hit at Magogo.

Magogo has always been on the receiving end, but the latest development indicates that enough is enough. He is ready to take on the former SC Villa and Nyamityobora clubs president head on.

MISAGGA A FAKE ENGINEER-MAGOGO

They both call themselves Engineers. However, going by his latest barrage of tweets, Magogo thinks Misagga is a secondary school dropout who never completed even S.6. He’s asking him to prove him wrong by parading any certificate or his contemporaries.

“You cannot on a daily basis attack a person not responding to you over years when you, a fraud yourself No Engineer who writes that crammed English from novels. I went to Namilyango College, obtained BAA (PCM) and obtained Bsc. Eng. (Hons) MUK.

“I dare you to show here your former schools, scores and OBs enough is enough, Obutasoma buluma bukulu. In pic: L-R Eng. (Mukasa, Twinomugisha, Magogo) while still at Namilyango College,” Magogo challenged Misagga in a Tuesday tweet, attaching a picture of him and his contemporaries during school days.

For Misagga it’s not papers that matter but tangible achievements.

“I don’t need Obs to show what I studied, my design, concept and execution, if you can’t show me your engineering level of project execution, the warthog at the helm of Fufa thinks these are gifts from women abekolela. Musajja Mukyala ogambaki.

“The works of an experienced professional, I don’t need my Obs to show this. I only invite them to a glass of cognac and Shiraz wine, I have never stolen any

@FIFAWorldCup tickets munanga bwerere, batayi bange mukole nyo baleme bawasa ewa lwasa mayinja.

“My Obs will be very happy to see what i have implemented after college than being an OB of a Yankee tadpole a warthog on heat fat chocked amphibian impotent engineer scoundrel crocodile convicted by @FIFAcom after stealing

@FIFAWorldCup tickets. I pity Obs of a certified plea bargain historical fufa helm, closed in a cage of a wedding suit.

“This is what defines engineers not our Obs, you dream, design, you implement, when Lusifa started asking God his engineering skills and secondary Obs, God provided actual work not street theory, show me what you have accomplished as an expert engineer.

“You dream, you design and implement, we don’t get education on paper to steal but to make dreams come true by implementing what took you through the process of education. Yagala gana byenasoma byebyo,” Misagga shoots back.

NAME CALLING

Whereas Magogo describes Misagga as a uneducated, a mufere/crook’, to Misagga, the former is ‘a user, deceptive shark, gate man, cook, hubris, scoundrel crook, Yankee, tadpole, a warthog, fat chocked amphibian, impotent engineer, scoundrel crocodile, and a convict’.

BLOCKED

Misagga has since blocked Magogo and vice versa, but it’s not yet over.

“Mufere has run. He has abused me for 5 years everyday now he can’t stand just 12 hours of exposure. Blocking me won’t stop me.

“Omufere thinks he can block me and abuse me without reaction. I get screenshots and repost here. No running. If you are man enough, open up and own a fight. Toli Engineer, tolina S.6 certificate. Prove me wrong. I am not yet abusing your person like you.

“Murife show S.6 certificate.

Ntambule nga Engineer bwatambula: 1. I went to Kagulu Primary School and got 6 2. I went to Jinja College and got 13 in 8 3. I went to Namilyango and got a BAA in PCM 4. I went to MUK and obtained a Bsc (Hons) Eng MUK,” Magogo adds.

Misagga replys back: “Mukyala boy has blocked me for the last 5 years from accessing FUFA, UPL and all affiliated football organs pages, his new skills of opening the gate & cooking has become uncomfortable the smoke and ebinzali are choking him, the crook is looking for an escape from the cage.

“Now you’re falling into the hands of a scoundrel crook, this gate man blocked me at UPL and Fufa pages, he knows I can’t get through to its shallow waters in busembatya, let him 1st unblock me too.

“I didn’t think this Yankee tadpole was following me, I just ascended to a better place than being followed by a Yankee tadpole, a warthog on heat, you may mistake for a @FIFAWorldCup ticket. Kankuvile silina cupa zentunda. Go and open the gate your husband is back.”

FUFA JOB BID

Misagga has also since declared a bid for FUFA top job which he accuses Magogo of ring-fencing.

“I am going to stand for FUFA presidency in 2026, I dare Magogo to stop ring fencing the Position, since I have 10 years of experience in football management. Unless you change the education requirement to PhD, let’s face off.”

“If you are man enough, open the space and we debate in front of the audience. Why block me. First go and enroll for A’level and you get S.6 the minimum requirement. You cannot even beat Blatter Kalema in a football vote,” Magogo, who Magogo was elected for his third term as FUFA President in 2021, laughs off Misagga’s FUFA job bid.

Misagga accuses Magogo of mismanaging affairs at FUFA to an extent that the country has no CAF certified stadium but instead recently flew to play the AFCON qualifiers in borrowed Egypt stadium.

“Dr. L Mulindwa built a stadium, in his means has put up Kabaka Kyabagu stadium, and are these engineers? This FUFA is the waste any right thinking person can relate with, this is the reason we need serious football managers to take football to another level.

“Magogo is an excellent creative manipulative star, instead of the government asking why a country with our GDP can borrow a stadium of Egypt, this is very shameful.

“An example of a lost FA, let’s seriously think. You find a short sports minister riding in pride of playing in

Egypt, are we really normal, 10 years of being in FUFA we can’t have another stadium.

“The fools in Mengo are making you believe everything is right by taking the national team to a foreign country, nothing is as shameful as this, and the creative crook has dragged the all the right thinking people to discuss stupidity in the name of Engineering as if Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe making money from football are managed by engineers.

“Management of football at Mengo is not making roads or interpretation of Engineering drawings, it’s about results on the pitch but the deceptive shark at the helm is good at importing garbage in the dining room, man should never be Colleen or a bint, let’s have football results.

“Some of the characters in Mengo have been living on blackmail and information distortion to survive, the master crook has oratorical skills and use of propaganda to create confusion, and including using the skills to cook diversionary info since of late he’s the chief cook.

“Football should be removed from sharks, the most important thing about football is results on the pitch, all those who think positively about football becoming a clean sport this is the time, and I will lead this struggle,” Misagga goes on to rant.

UNGRATEFUL MAGOGO

Misagga also accuses Magogo of being ungrateful after taking him to China where FUFA signed a deal that saw StartTimes sign a 10-year league sponsorship with Uganda Premier League.

“When I took this hubris to China for the star times deal, he was a young boy of economy class, I graduated him to 1st class and the guy decided to take my teeth and my fingers. This Yankee tasima nebwe munamugulila emotoka, embuzi ejakutula. Oyo guy is a user.

“The man is stuck in a bought for wedding suit, gwebagulila engoye za masuti neyegulila engoye zabasajja. Ba OB bamugulila Chinese plastic suit.”

LOYALTY

Misagga also questions Magogo’s local football loyalty by wondering why he never dons local clubs sportswear and instead goes for European league ones.

“I have never seen this Yankee tadpole, a warthog on heat fat chocked amphibian donning a local club jersey, mbu promoting local football, Kale nolaba embata mu parliament ya Uganda.

“When you ask mukyala boy at Mengo, the Yankee tadpole a warthog on heat fat chocked amphibian impotent engineer will tell you this is a ticket printing machine for @FIFAWorldCup tickets, my OB brought them from Budiope and Kidera.”

WATCH THIS SPACE!

