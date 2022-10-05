Over 2,000 Jobs up for Grabs at SR Afro Chicks and Breeders Company Ltd Nakasongola

By Our Reporter

President Yoweri Museveni has secured 2,000 jobs for the youth at SR Afro Chicks and Breeders Company Ltd in Kakooge sub-county Nakasongola district.

The jobs were secured following a visit of the Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda and that of Kampala Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda recently.

Babalanda said agriculture has the potential to generate income and drive economic growth but regretted that youth participation in it is limited.

“President Yoweri Museveni has sent me to tell the youth that government jobs are not enough and that we need to seek employment opportunities on your behalf and supervise you to work well with our investors in the country,” she said.

SR Afro Chicks and Breeders Company Ltd has been in operation since 2014. The 150-acre farm in Luweero and Nakasongola comprises the poultry commercial layer farming facilities and brooding, growing and laying all in environment-controlled micro-climate sheds for a bird population of 1,000,000.

“We have come here to establish the number of workforce needed to run SR Afro Chicks and Breeders factory and lobby Kampala city unemployed youth to come and work in Nakasongola,” Kabanda said.

Uday Reddy; a manager at the farm, requested the government to source for only disciplined youth to take up the jobs.

The criteria for getting such jobs is by getting to the office of the minister for Presidency and the minister for Kampala and register with a national identification card to confirm one’s citizenship.

“It has been our disappointment to find that the youth we have employed here since we started the factory end up running away with some of the company’s assets after spending a few months working with the company,” Uday said.

Babalanda asked the youth, especially those roaming the city in search of white-collar jobs, to consider engaging in agriculture to create their own jobs.

“It is increasingly recognised that agriculture has the potential to generate income and drive economic growth. However, the participation of the youth in agriculture is very limited, especially those that live in urban settings,” Babalanda noted.

She implored the youth to venture into poultry, passion fruit growing, tomatoes and watermelons that require small pieces of land.

The government is committed to supporting the youth’s establishment of agro-businesses, small and medium income-generating activities and providing cheap credit to youth groups under ‘Emyooga’ scheme and the Parish Development Model programme.

Kabanda said that many youth are on the streets yearning for jobs to earn a living through tapping in agricultural opportunities.

“If you know that you finished ordinary level certificate (S.4) and above, you can secure a job with us in private sector-led enterprise,” she added.

