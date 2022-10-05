Onyango named in CAF Champions League Team of the Decade

Former Uganda Cranes Captain Denis Onyango has been voted into the CAF Champions League Team of the Decade (2010-2020).

Onyango who won the CAF Champions League with PSL outfit Mamelodi Sundowns back in 2016 is the only Ugandan who made it to the team.

In a poll that ran on the Caf social media platforms, Onyango who won the competition with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016 garnered the most votes amongst the goalkeepers.

The starting eleven is unsurprisingly dominated by Egyptians, with the Red Devils legends Hossam Ashour and Hossam Ghaly – who is now on the club’s board also included.

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau and PSL star Khama Billiat also made the cut.

Tanzania superstar Mbwana Samatta, formerly of TP Mazembe and Simba leads the line.

CAF Champions League Team of the Decade in Full:

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango (Uganda)

Defence: Ahmed Fathi (Egypt), Wael Gomaa (Egypt), Stopilia Sunzu (Zambia), Ali Maaloul (Tunisia)

Midfield: Hossam Ashour (Egypt), Hossam Ghaly (Egypt)

Forwards: Walid Soliman (Egypt), Percy Tau (South Africa), Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe), Mbawana Samatta (Tanzania).