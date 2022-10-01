PAY US! KCCA, Stirling civil engineering bosses on spot over non-payment of truck drivers

For reasons well known to those in charge, Stirling Civil Engineering Limited has always been favoured by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) when it comes to rehabilitating some of Kampala’s notorious roads.

To the credit of current ED Dorothy Kisaka, KCCA is now moving to address this menace and recent projects includes road reconstruction works in Lubaga division aimed at improving Lubiri Ring and Nabulagala roads to motorable standards to facilitate free and smooth flow of traffic.

With a total length of 3.5km Lubiri Ring Road will cost sh11.7 billion while Nabulagala with 1.6km length will cost sh8.9 billion.

Stirling is executing this project with Abubaker Technical Services. However, the disturbing news is that most truck drivers doing all the donkey work have spent months without pay. That this has been the norm, not only on this project but even previous ones.

Those who managed to bell the cat whispered to us that some truck drivers have spent over six months without pay and painfully those who dare to ask for what they have worked for are summarily fired without getting any coin.

These reportedly sign contracts of about Shs 800,000 in monthly gross pay inclusive transport, lunch, NSSF and pay as you earn which they doubt is remitted.

The drivers are now crying to KCCA to reign over Stirling to do the needful. We have, however, learnt that Stirling doesn’t own trucks. As a result it also subcontracts trucks in executing these projects.

And they have always favoured SJ (SammyJones) trucks which reportedly belong to former NRA/M Mp Ssekiyivu Sammy Jones. For starters, he was one of the members of the National Resistance Council as at 20th February, 1991. It is not clear if these truck drivers are paid by Stirling or owner Sammy. This is a developing story, we shall keep you posted.

