Original Shoe Store “Kicks by Army” Opens In Kampala

So many times Kampalans have fallen prey to duplicate and non original Shoes in attempt to find nice original shoes and yet still got duped.

However, the duped shoe era is no more after original shoe store opened in town. The original shoe store “Kicks by Army” opened on Kooki tower in the heart of Kampala city.

Kicks by Army has dedicated it’s service to making it easier to find original and nice shoes by importing original new shoes to Uganda and yet offering them at affordable prices.

Kick by Army has opened and the grand opening was witnessed by top fashion stylists and icons like Abryanz that embraced the store and also doubled as some of it’s first customers.

Celebrities like Fik Fameica, Sheenah Skies, Selector Jay, Rickman, Lydia Jazmine, Flex D Papper, Eddy Kenzo, Bebe Cool, Spice Diana, Sheebah Karungi, Irene Ntale also graced the grand opening at Kooki towers. Kick by Army also appointment singer and fashion sensitive rapper Fik Fameica.

The event was presided over by Dr Maggie Kigozi as the guest of honor.The event that started around 2PM also saw invited guests enjoy cocktail as they cut ribbon to the new original one stop centre for original sports and high fashion shoes.

Kicks by Army is owned by Andrew Ssenyondo who is mostly known for his “Andrew Gadgets Stores” that’s known for original new and used phones and all technology accessories.Kicks by Army is located at Kooki tower, level 3, shop 340.

