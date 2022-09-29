Rampara District CAO cough back PDM stolen money

A few weeks back, locals and a section of civil servants in Rwampara District complained about the misappropriation of the Parish Development Model Funds (PDM) to the office of the President. This prompted the district security committee to launch investigations and in the process District Chief Administrative Officer, Stephen Rubaihayo, and District Production Officer, Athanathias Gumisiriza were arrested and held at Kinoni police station for more than two days.

Stephen Rubaihayo, CAO Rwampara District ( Courtsey Photo)

They later made a commitment to refund the money.

News coming in now, reveals that Stephen Rubaihayo and Athanathias Gumisiriza have refunded the money that went missing today at the District Headquarters in Kinoni.

It was reported that Shs110 million meant to facilitate PDM activities in Rwampara was misappropriated by the CAO and the Production Officer.

Jane Asiimwe Muhindo, the RDC Rwampara has also revealed that the district leadership has embarked on a cleanup exercise in a bid to streamline the PDM program

