Sensational Rapper Preezy 36 Returns with ‘NILE CROCODILE’ ALBUM

Burundi’s fast-rising rapper Preezy 36 has released his studio album, ‘NILE CROCODILE today

Taking to his social media accounts the singer revealed that the album is quite personal to him as it teases a bit of his journey in music.

The rapper says the album will take the world by storm because it possesses “a genre few Africans have dared to explore.” The album also alludes first to his name ( The Nile Crocodile) and the symbolic animal of his country of origin Burundi.

He also revealed that he invested much time and money in compiling the album and he regards it as “the most expensive album.”

According to the singer, he reveals that he poured his soul and his bank account into it, making such a body of work. He is so sure the album and songs on it will break into the music industry globally.

The album has songs like One and Only, What do you know, Kabaye Wewe, Fimbo, and many as you click here to listen to this great work of art; NILE CROCODILE

