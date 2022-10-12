Sauti Sol And Nigerian Star Rema Bring International Sparkle To Afropalooza Independence Day Celebrations

By Our Reporter

Famous Kenyan band Sauti Sol and celebrated Nigerian musician Rema over the weekend turned Lugogo Cricket Oval into an international venue as they performed at the Afropalooza festival, which was a concert to celebrate Uganda’s 60th Independence.

During the celebrations of 60 years of Independence, the organisers selected artists that included some of Africa’s best musicians, top amongst them Rema, from Nigeria and popular Kenyan outfit Sauti Sol.

Also on the lineup was a set of selected Uganda’s finest acts such as Maddox Sematimba, Spice Diana, Vinka, Winnie Nwagi, Myko Ouma, Joseph Sax, Zex Bilangilangi, Ykee Benda, Cindy, Lilian Mbabazi, Fille, Navio, The Mith, Ragga Dee, Beenie Gunter, Sandra Nansambu, Selector Jay, Sal Deejay, DJ Zato, Janzi Band, Salvado, Sheila Salta among others who entertained revellers.

The showdown kicked off on Saturday with a lineup of several Ugandan artistes in a bid to provide a platform for local upcoming artists and other established ones who showcased their talents before the revellers.

Visiting Nigerian star Rema of the ‘Calm Down’ fame was arguably the main act for the Saturday performances after he gave the the night an international appeal.

Due to the arrangement, Sunday proved to be best since most of Uganda’s celebrated musicians staged live performances that left many fans nodding in approval.

The entertainment was satisfactory because there were several live performances and the sound system was at its best.

Some of Uganda’s finest made it worthwhile for revelers especially self styled reggea star Maddox Sematimba.

Others were Vampino, Navio, Nwagi and Zex Bilangirangi.

The drinks were fully stocked in all brands and tribes courtesy of Nile Breweries Limited, one of the festival’s sponsors.

On the last day of the festival, the Kenyan four-man band Sauti Sol proved that the time allocated to them was simply a ‘quickie’ for them to finish all their songs.

They performed most of their good songs while the crowd was singing along as well as screaming in excitement.

Towards close to midnight, the Kenyan band concluded their performance and the festival was declared over as revellers left the venue with smiles all over their faces.

