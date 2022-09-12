Serial State House Imposter arrested in Karamoja

By Emmanuel Newton Ogwok

Police in Moroto are holding a 30yr old Emmanuel Okello on allegations of masquerading as state House staff. He was picked last recently after presenting himself as an intelligence officer from State House Entebbe to the locals.

Today, Police has understood that the suspect is a resident of Aparisa village, Tubur sub county in Soroti district.

Micheal Longole, Karamoja regional police spokesperson clarified the arrest as a truism.

The suspect was arrested as he tried to fleece a one Emong and a resident of Moroto Town with promises of helping him to secure the purchase of a motorcycle and laptop being auctioned at State House Entebbe.

Longole said upon interrogation, Okello admitted that he used to act as a police officer and lawyer. Police calls upon anyone who could be knowing him or have heard about him or has ever been conned money by the suspect to step forward to the district intelligence office of Moroto police station.

There is a very dangerous racket involving people purporting to be staff at State House and office of the presidency.

