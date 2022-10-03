Sexy Brenjeezy back with release of her latest single ‘More Than Love’

Singer Brenjeezy is back with the release of her latest single More Than Love, it is the follow up of her hit song with Ugandan dancehall Kvan. She has been in the Ugandan music industry for three years now and has gained popularity over the years. She has worked mostly with Ugandan writers, producers and directors in her music and has produced hit songs consecutively.

She is known for her hard work, and her strong personality and hopes one day to become a bigger hit in Uganda, and as far as we can see m, she is definitely on the right path. Brenjeezy lives in the Uk and travels to uganda regularly mostly for music, and to visit family.

Born in Uganda, she moved to the UK whilst still a baby, but has hopes to possibly move back one day and pursue other ventures in uganda

Brenjeezy’s music gains regular airplay and has been popular amongst many people in Uganda

