SHOCKER! KCCA ‘gifts’ SHS43M to a top boss’s relative, ED Kisaka approves it

According a letter Red pepper has landed on, a one Solome Otuku also staff at KCCA is writing to the office Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority Dorothy Kisaka requesting for a financial support totaling to a tune of shs43m to facilitate her studies at the controversial Atlantic International University (AIU)

In the letter, Solome reveals that she recently enrolled for a bachelor’s degree at AIU and she needs that money to walk her journey of professional development. She adds that this course will sharpen her skills and later comprehend the duties assigned to her at KCCA. She also requests the ED to bank the money straight to her bank Account if finally approved.

In the letter it is seen that the ED approved the payment and signed it off. She also orders that the payment should be structured into two financial years. The KCCA ED also ordered the funds to be available at the beginning of the financial year which was in July.

Eyebrows have been raised amongst KCCA staff over the huge sums of money paid to Solome. A source at KCCA has revealed to us that Solome is allegedly a very close relative of a top boss at KCCA and has started to enjoy the benefits that come along with such relations.

Atlantic International University has been involved in controversies since its inception. Reports indicate that its Degrees are not yet recognized in Uganda by The National Council for Higher Education.

