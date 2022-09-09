Singer Athen Lyre set to release an EP titled “ LOVE HURTS”

September 9, 2022 Editor

Your own singer – songwriter / Producer Athen Lyre came out today morning thru his social media accounts to announce that his “LOVE HURTS” EP is ready and his gonna drop it on the 25th – Sept which is his birthday date.

The little he has enlightened us with, is that his gonna drop the first track “ READY” off from the Ep tomorrow at 7pm.

Remember, A few months ago, the musician has been suffering some depression on issues regarding his personal life, and it seems he has converted his pains into Music to bless us with some sweet love sounds.

Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014.

