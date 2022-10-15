Singer Danz Eko secrets spilled

Who is Danz Eko:

Danz Eko (born April 21 1986) originally known as Daniel Kikomeko Ugandan-American singer, song writer, Deejay, Visual artist.

He was born in Kampala Uganda until moving to Seattle Washington in 2015 where he established his Recording and Graphics design Studio and as well as director of Sukuma International LLC, a trucking business company.

Early life and Education

A second last born of eight siblings attended Namagunga Mixed School and St Joseph’s high school – Namagunga, joined makerere university in 2006 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree of industrial and fine arts (BIFA) in January 2010.

Music Career

Danz Eko started music from a high school church choir and related entertainment school activities where he was actively involved in singing, dancing and drama. He headed the entertainment department in 2002 and 2004. In his last high school years Danz formed an entertainment crew called “Palmsta Crew” where he went by the name of webzd together with his music partner Careman. They released songs like Ambiita, mututte while still in high school that made him popular.

Danz Eko joined Makerere university in 2006 and continued recording songs and this won him fame and became entertainment minister at the School of Industrial and Fine Arts in 2007/2008.

Skilled in production, he self tought audio and video production made most demo works from his hostel pre studio recording. Worked with Mozart studios and recorded songs like Yoono Omwana, Muzudde, Eccupa, Akagombe, Nkututte, Thermometer (ft Myco Punisher), Dirty and Sirwana.

They (Pal Boys) worked with producers such as Moses (Mozart) and Allan (D Records) and producer Steve M Pro.

The group took a break from active music due to school and after graduating in 2010 they both dedicated their time to their professions where Danz Eko worked as senior graphic designer at MPK Graphics limited.

Current Status

Daniel Kikomeko is director at Sukuma Entertainment Uganda together with Michael Kikulwe and Dumba Harold

Musically signed as an artist in the group by names of Danz Eko. (“ndebelebe”), it’s a group featuring other artists like Cosign Yenze (Mr. Bilibamba) the diva Livon Lioness (the lioness) that joined the group in June 2022.

In 2017 he started solo career and released songs like Yo Not Lonely, Gimme Love and No Waste Time, Balibayo, Mukidongo, Vibe, Cottage, yegwe – Ft Karole Kasita, Nkuliko, Gamba Yes, Voom, under Sukuma Entertainment and Forever Ft Mary Kim.

He owns a home audio recording studio, videography skills and have been co-working with other great producers like Kyle of Cold Clock Production – Tacoma Washington, Artin Pro, Don at Axtra Nation, Dats on the Beat(Unavoidable), Magga Beats, Pan Kabejja, Brainy Beats and Rottadum Sound Lab a home of my main song writer Ink Stained (SK), worked with other song writers like Dokita Brain, Baqiyo, Omwana Kats and collaborations with karole Kasita, Michael Kondere, Mary Kim.

He served as Entertainment / Sports minister at the Faculty of Industrial and Fine Arts – Makerere University Kampala 2007-2008 as student leader and served as Entertainment / Sports Secretary in the Pacific Northwest Ugandan American Association (PNUAA) that covers Washington State, Idaho and Oregon State 2020-2022 for community leadership..

