Rising star Vjojofficial also known as Isaac Oj Nsereko has been booked to perform at the legendary Reggae festival 2022 at Royal regency on Friday 9th December 2022′ It has been informed by our sources in the UK.

The news has been welcomed so well by his fans. Going by his social media pages, fans are set and ready to enjoy one of the best stage performers.

The singer will share the same stage with Uganda’s reggae stars like Madoxx Sematimba,Cindy Sanyu, Carol Nantogo are so many other artists.

Vjojoffical is a UK-signed Afrobeat Artist, Producer, a film Director CEO and founder of FirstchoiceFilmz a UK limited company, born and raised in Uganda. For so many years, VjOjofficial has done music with many music stars across the whole world including the legendary Awilo Longomba in a song titled Sekemba which has more than 8 million views on youtube.

In 2019, he won a Befta award and an award at the Adia Awards as the Best Afrobeat Artist of the year.

The Legendary Reggae festival is organized by promoter Jose job links, better known as Job links events. His previous concerts have been going on successfully with various Uganda Stars and big acts all over the past years. The promoter is set for the Reggae festival 2022 at Royal regency on 10th December 2022.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts