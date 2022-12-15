Sipapa, wife to spend Xmas in Kitalya

Top city controversial socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa and his wife Shamirah Rukia Nakiyemba a.k.a Sasha Shamirah are to spend the festive season behind bars after they were again remanded to Kitalya prisons until 19th January 2023.

This came after the government prosecutor added six fresh charges to the initial six cases that the socialite and his wife were implicated with making a total of twelve cases.

Money laundering is among the fresh charge that was added on. The government prosecutor claimed that when Sipapa stole the money, he used it to buy different items and household property.

Based on Sipapa’s lawyer, Mr. Geoffrey Tulyamusiima the cases charged against Sipapa are not that difficult to handle since there is no one pinning him on the allegations.

