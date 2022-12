Sir Apollo Kaggwa Schools boss Hajji Musa Sewava dead

The Director and founder of Sir Apollo Kaggwa Schools Hajji Musa Sewava is dead. According to very close family insiders, we have been informed that Hajj Sewava succumbed to a stroke he suffered today (Thursday) morning . He was then rushed to Kampala hospital where breathed his last from.

His burial is set for today at 4 pm in Buloba, Mityana Road.Hajj Musa was also on the board of City parents school management.

His popular Sir Apollo Kaggwa Schools span across Kampala, with branches in Kisasi, Mengo, Nakasero, Kitintale, Kireka, among others.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts