COMPLETE NUISANCE! State of top lawyer Spencer who lost Kitagwenda County Mp race worries locals, wife elopes

Locals saw Spencer is now a shadow of his former self. Inset is wife Grace Ninsiima

Locals in Kitagwenda district in western Uganda are worried of what once prominent lawyer and eternity Mp hopeful, George William Spencer has become of recently.

We are told ever since he lost the Kitagwenda County Mp race in 2021 he has not been the same.

Locals whispered to us that he is now a shadow of his former self. That the only job he now knows and does religiously is drinking himself silly and chasing after women.

What shocks netizens is that the man has stooped so low to an extent that he no longer knows the taste of some good alcohol that befits his old status as a senior lawyer. That instead he has now resorted to bar hopping while begging for local and cheap ones like local waragi, Kitoko, Torrero, Kyarenga and other local gins.

“He has become a total nuisance,” commented one of the locals.

Spencer is a partner at Ngaruye Ruhindi, Spencer & Co.Advocates but it is not clear whether he is still practicing. Unconfirmed reports also indicate that he has since been suspended by the law council. We are told his behaviors have made him fall out with his partners who are also reportedly struggling businesswise these days. This is a story for another day.

WIFE ELOPES

We have also learnt that his marriage with Grace Ninsiima has irretrievably broken down and what is now left is to raise kids.

They have four children together and the eldest is at the university. Grace also participated in the Kitagwenda district woman Mp race, but lost.

Political watchers attribute her loss to people close to her hubby who did a backstab job. The worry was that once she won the Mp race, she would be “ungovernable at home” and at the same time her new status would attract suitors above Spencer’s class.

Nevertheless, their marriage is no more. There are several cases of domestic violence, child neglect among others at various police stations and courts.

Grace is now busy concentrating on her lecturer job at Kyambogo University and as well the International University of East Africa as she plots 2026 political come back. Watch this space! DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL:redpeppertips@gmail.com

About Post Author