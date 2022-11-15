SMACK League: Zuluz dominate finale to win Season 5

Prior to the final matchday of Season 5 of the SMACK League that happened on Sunday at Legends Grounds in Kampala, Zuluz (class of 2009) were leading the 20-team table with 40 points, one ahead of second placed Block Owners (class of 2002).

To hoist the title, all Zuluz needed to do was win their matchday 19 fixture of the Guinness powered league. They did so after condemning OutKasts (class of of 2005) to a 5-2 mauling in one of the final matches of the season to finish with 43 points.

Emmanuel Ssekandi, Ronald Mujuzi, Raymond Tumuhimbiza, John Kimuli and Bonny Mugabo were on the score sheet for the Zuluz while Gyaviira Nkurunungi and Victor Kigonya got the two consolation goals for the Outkasts.

Meanwhile, Block Owners beat the Devils (class of 2004) 2-0 to finish season 5 on a high as they settled for silver. Steven Ddungu and Abasi Kaluya were on the score sheet to help the side cap season with 42 points.

The above two games were played at the same time (in pitch one and pitch two) but Zuluz ensured that they put their game to bed with lots of minutes to spare, leaving Block Owners playing for just pride in their game.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Hillary Ainomugisha, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SMACK League appreciated the players, the different teams, the league sponsors, partners as well as the respective team sponsors.

“It has been a wonderful journey since Match Day One, I thank all the teams, players, sponsors and partners of the SMACK League as well as the individual team sponsors, we keep going stronger and its because of all your combined effort,” Ainomugisha said.

His remarks where re-echoed by Guinness Brand Manager, Elizabeth Mutamuliza who reiterated the brand’s commitment to the league emphasising that as a brand, it is committed to supporting spaces that its consumers not only flourish in but also have fun in.

“I think we can all agree that the SMACK League is no longer just about the Old Boys of Smack League coming here every other Sunday and playing football. This has become a social event where everyone is welcome, and I cannot tell you how happy we are as Guinness to be a part of this. Our commitment to advancing and encouraging the passion for sports in this country is unwavering and as long as the SMACK League is here, we will continue to support them,” she said.

As soon as the games ended, the celebrations kicked in with performances from Kenneth Mugabi who serenaded revellers with some of his biggest hits. “Naki” was the crowd favourite as it got people singling along with many asking the soulful singer to perform the song twice.

Mugabi’s performance was followed by hype from television personality Etania who warmed the crowd up for Azawi’s exhilarating performance that got many on their feet.

Azawi kicked off her performance with “Lo Fit” that got the crowds fired up. She followed it with “Bamutute Da” off her latest album, African Music. However, it was “Majje”, her feature with Fik Fameica that made the crowd go wild making for an epic end to a successful season.

The night also saw many individuals awarded for exceptional performances during the eight-months-long season. Some of the awards included: The Best Female Fan Award that was won by Olive Nalule, Best Adult Fan that went to Dr Albert Richard Otete, Best Online Fan that was scooped by Niwamanya Justine, Coach of the Season which was scooped by Joseph Ilukor of the Block Owners, Goalkeeper of the Season that was taken by Moses Kwagala, Top Scorer Award going to Michael Kitaka while the Most Valuable player award was scooped by Steven Dungu.

Uganda Breweries Limited through the Guinness beer brand is the league’s lead sponsor. Partners include; Legends, Jibu, Cavendish University, DStv, Sanyu FM, Venro, Soccanett, Stone Inn Castle, & Oregon Dental.

The SMACK League is a creation of the Old Boys of St Mary’s College Kisubi and is used as an avenue to meet, network, socialise and exercise. The league is also used as a platform to create opportunities whilst giving back to community.