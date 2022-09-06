Stolen iPhone signal leads Police to Sipapa’s house

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga has revealed that the hunt for renowned socialite Sipapa is on over allegations of theft.

Sipapa is wanted after a South Sudanese National known as Jacob Arok accused him of masterminding a robbery that happened at his home in Bunga on the night of 28th August 2022.

It has been reported that a group of thugs broke into the home of the victim, after applying suspected chloroform, on the occupants who were asleep and stole cash to the tune of USD429,000 and valuables.

The thugs ransacked the home and robbed cash USD 429,000, 4 iPhones, 2 Apple laptops, a DELL laptop, gold Jewellery for his wife, a 65” Samsung TV among others,” Police reports.

Investigations by police were conducted and a signal from one of the stolen iPhones led the team of investigators to Sipapa’s home in Buwate.

Several valuables including phones, laptops, USD70k, gold jewellery, tool boxes, and lots of other stolen valuables were recovered by police from Charles Olim a.k.a Sipapa’s house in Buwate.

In a statement released on Monday evening, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga has revealed that the hunt for renowned socialite Sipapa is on over allegations of theft.

Sipapa is wanted after a South Sudanese National known as Jacob Arok accused him of masterminding a robbery that happened at his home in Bunga on the night of 28th August 2022.

It is reported that a group of thugs broke into the home of the victim, after applying suspected chloroform, on the occupants who were asleep and stole cash to the tune of USD429,000 and valuables.

The thugs ransacked the home and robbed cash USD 429,000, 4 iPhones, 2 Apple laptops, a DELL laptop, gold Jewellery for his wife, a 65” Samsung TV among others,” Police reports.

Investigations by police were conducted and a signal from one of the stolen iPhones led the team of investigators to Sipapa’s home in Buwate.

Upon a search conducted at the house, several of the reported stolen items were discovered including USD 70,000, four iPhones, three laptops, gold jewellery, tool boxes, car spare parts, and so much more.

According to police, four suspects including Sipapa’s wife Shamirah Nakiyimba have already been arrested but Sipapa who was not found at the house is on the run.

V8 rear boot doors, bonnet, 3 radiators, 4 inner door shutters, V8 rear boot doors, 7 grills, two cars a jeep and Audi, without registration plates, had been resprayed with a red colour and found in the compound.

Sipapa is still in hiding.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts