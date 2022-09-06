Together we live in harmony: Sugar Momma and Obumu

Raíces del Mundo and Avie Music have been at it again. They recently released the Sugar Momma music video that shows the secret behind the title. The one who satisfies our desires, who fills us with love and peace, who has everything for our needs. The one who provided the perfect conditions for our births, who provides air, water, and shelter essential for our survival, who provides fruits and roots that we can harvest respectfully. Together we live in harmony with our dear Mother Earth. We are blessed. Watch here: https://youtu.be/BxkojElPkYU

Not only is there a music video for Sugar Momma, but they also collaborated with Teens Ministry Uganda to make a dance video. Working with a female dance group based in Kawaala, there are dance moves to keep you grooving to this upbeat reggae dancehall song. Watch here: https://youtu.be/hAGYiHU2aO8

The collaboration between Raíces del Mundo, Avie Music, and Teens Ministry Uganda continued with their work on the Obumu project: female empowerment through song and dance. They held trainings that focused on how girls can empower themselves and others. They created the new song Obumu by Brian Avie with ideas gathered during the trainings. They created a choreography to the song with girls adding their own dance steps. The final project of the Obumu dance video is available here: https://youtu.be/ZAHMo51qsUo

Both Sugar Momma and Obumu by Brian Avie are available for your listening pleasure on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and other online music platforms. Together for a better world, together as one.

