SULKING! Daddy Andre denied UK visa over rape saga

Ugandan artist Andrew Ojambo aka Daddy Andre is sulking after he was recently denied a visa to the United Kingdom, where he was slated to perform at the DJ Shady Mixtape Season V.

Snoops have revealed that Daddy Andre had been scheduled to travel to London, UK, with several other Ugandan artists to perform at the said event, which was held last month, at the Royal Regency Hotel in London.

We have learnt however, that although the other artists among them B2C, Zex Bilangilangi, Fik Fameica, and Rick-Marick traveled to the UK for the show, Daddy Andre did not and when the promoters inquired from UK Visa consular why, all they could tell them was that he had been denied the visa.

However, although Daddy didn’t reveal why he was denied the visa, sources privy to this matter have since blamed it on the rape allegations that were made in mainstream and social media about him some time back.

You all recall how some girls came out in 2020 and accused Andre of allegedly raping them from his studio late in the night when they had gone for recording sessions.

Some of the girls who alleged to have been Daddy Andre’s victims include Nadia Rania, Jesca Pafra aka J-Pafra, Kyle, Amber Christ Movie, and Cameroon-based Belgian singer Ayanash.

But much as the allegations were widespread, it should be noted that Daddy Andre never came out to clear the air by either denying or admitting to the same.

Insiders now suspect that the allegations greatly damaged Daddy Andre’s reputation not only in Uganda but also in the international community and this could have resulted in the UK Visa Agecy in Kamwokya denying him the visa.

Worse still is that the event promoters in the UK had booked Andre to perform at other events other than the Shady Mixtape Party, which resulted in more losses for them.

It is also said that Daddy Andre’s case was worsened by other allegations of child neglect after a city slay queen identified as Atim Dorah allegedly accused him of neglecting a child he produced with her, something that further dented his reputation.

The sources add that it is because of these allegations that Andre was also denied a Visa to America where he had been booked to perform at another gig dubbed Kush Concert, which is slated to take place in June.

We hear the singer is now regretting those incidents which he never addressed when they popped up in the media, because they are adversely impacting his music career.

