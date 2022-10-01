Traditional wedding song of the year; Gorgeous Bella Mubiru praises lover over gifts to her parents worth Billions in a hit song “EBIBBO”

Gorgeous and talented Ugandan singer Bella Mubiru who is based in the UK has released the stunning music video for “Ebibbo”. The song is an homage to her lover, whom she vows to sacrifice her life for after he gifted her parents traditional gifts worth billions of money.

Back here in Uganda, Ebibbo are traditional baskets used to highlight the kwanjula ceremony in Uganda, the groom’s escorts sashayed in bearing gifts in baskets known as Ebibbo.

The “Ebibbo” music video is cinematic storytelling fitting for the message behind the song. She brings out the culture in Uganda.

In the song, Bella Mubiru clearly praises her man for being there for her and making her respected before her parents by paying a cultural visit to her parents. More so, she thanks him for the gifts. They are worth her.

Bella goes on to sing and request her parents to accept her man as her life partner. She feels he has passed the test of time. It is a lovely kwanjula song you don’t want to stop dancing and listening to.

On youtube, the song has been widely viewed and already receiving massive airplay back here in Uganda.

The Video is a masterpiece. Grounding on a greenscreen concept, renowned Ugandan videography star Zero one exhibited romantic sceneries just enough to match the song’s inspiration. The state of art video reveals that dance and song is also organic affection forces.

Over the years, Bella Mubiru is known for elevating notable intimate words, dwindling all couples’ hearts, through the lyrics of her song. She started her music career way back in 2013 and over the years she has released many songs.

Click here to listen and view Ebibbo visuals

About Post Author

Allan Gumizamu author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts