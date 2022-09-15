UCU Lady Canons, City Oilers edge closer to finals of NBL playoffs

By Thomas Odongo

Tusker Lite NBL playoffs

Wednesday Results

*KIU Rangers 76-85 UCU Lady Canons

*City Oilers 72-61 UCU Canons

UCU Lady Canons and City Oilers are each one game away from qualifying for the finals of the women and men’s division (respectively) of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) playoffs after they both won game two on Wednesday.

The teams braved chilly conditions at the YMCA basketball court in Wandegeya, an outdoor facility, with Lady Canons beating KIU Rangers 76-85 whilst City Oilers emerged 72-61 winners over UCU Canons. The triumphant sides now lead the best of five series 2-0 and are one game away from the respective finals.

Rose Akon was in beast mode and guided UCU Lady Canons to victory. She posted a double double of 17 points, 23 rebounds and 1 assist and claimed Tusker Lite player of the game award.

Other good performers for Lady Canons included Maimuna Nabbosa with 23 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists. Hajara Najjuko had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists whilst Bridget Aber returned 11 points and 9 rebounds as Agatha Kamwada managed 11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Shakira Nanvubya had 8 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists.

In a losing effort, stand out players for KIU Rangers included Ines Kanyamunza with 19 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Peruth Nyamwenge managed 18 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist whilst Clarisse Ntumba shot 18 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist. Florence Nanyonga who came off the bench had 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

In the men’s game, Francis Azolibe stood out for City Oilers as he shot 21 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist and was named Tusker Lite player of the game.

Other standout players included Tonny Drileba with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. James Okello shot 8 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists whilst Ivan Muhwezi came off the bench to shoot 10 points and 1 rebound.

In a losing effort, Fayed Baale was one of the players who stood out for UCU Canons shooting 20 points and 5 rebounds. Lwabaga Ibanda had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist while Peter Sifuma who started from the bench posted 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Tusker Lite National Basketball League playoffs (semis) will resume on Friday with game three. Two games are on the card as JKL Lady Dolphins will seek to complete a sweep over KCCA Leopards as they lead series 2-0.

In the men’s game, Nam Blazers and KIU Rangers are level 1-1 and each team will seek to put one leg into the final by winning game three.