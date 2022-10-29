Ugandan Musician and Songwriter Keem Fame Rich  unleashes new song

Sensational singer Keem Fame Rich’s career is not dimming like many might have anticipated.

The singer has been busy despite what was happening in his team. Here he is topping the charts again with a new song ‘Fire’.

It’s a love tune where Keem Fame Rich can’t hold his obsession as he cries out to his wonder woman to say love to him.

The song doubles with an Afro-beat production produced by Blackizo mastered by D’Mario Legend and written by Don Bwambale.

He has delivered the best package of his music when it comes to visuals Keem Fame Rich appears this time round in stunning shots by videographer, Cb Filmz, and Magic director at Jahlive warehouse.

Fire marks the first project that he has solely handled under his new management.

Watch Fire by Keem Fame Rich

