The Voice Africa auditions kicks off in Uganda

Airtel Africa is inviting Airtel customers in Uganda to audition for the debut season of the voice Africa, an exciting partnership between the international music talent show and the leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services.

The Voice Africa will be streamed to millions of Africans via Airtel TV, Free to Air stations (FTAs), and paid channels across 14 countries in Africa. Uganda’s aspiring music talent will get the incredible opportunity to perform live on the TV programme and hopefully be crowned ‘The Voice Africa’.

The first stage is a video Audition, in which entrants register at www.thevoice.africa.com and upload a one-minute video of them singing. Successful applicants will be invited to attend a live audition, hosted in Uganda. Following the live audition, the seven strongest vocalists from Uganda will be flown to Nigeria to film the show, alongside seven other contestants from each of Airtel Africa’s 13 other markets in Kenya, Rwanda, Zambia, DRC among others.

The next stage is the unique and show-stopping blind auditions, for which the voice is internationally renowned. Decisions from a high-profile panel of expert coaches will be based solely on voice, and not on looks. The coaches will hear the contestants perform, but they will not get to see them – thanks to rotating chairs. If a coach is impressed by the contestant’s voice, he/she pushes a button to select the artist for his/her team. Once the teams are set, they enter the battle round, where coaches will dedicate themselves to developing their team of artists, giving them advice, and sharing the secrets of their success along with the help from their celebrity advisers.

At the end of various vocal challenges, only the strongest members of each coach’s roster remain and proceed to the new knockout rounds. Here, coaches will decide who to take forward to the live shows. In this final phase, 16 potential singing superstars from across Africa – including two from Uganda will compete each week against each other during a live broadcast, taking place in March 2023. The television audience will vote to save their favorite artists and one grand winner will ultimately be named ‘The Voice Africa’.

The grand winner will be rewarded with USD100,000 prize package, including a recording contract. Each of the seven selected contestants from each country will receive USD5,000 and some Airtel goodies.

Manoj Murali said: “This is a truly transformational opportunity for the musical talent of Uganda. I’m incredibly excited they get to be part of the world’s biggest singing competition and I’ve no doubt our nation will get behind them as they represent all our hopes and dreams. I would strongly encourage any aspiring singers to get uploading their Video Auditions!”

Akin Salami, CEO of FAME Studios and executive producer, the voice Africa, Akin Salami said: “More than ever before we are delighted to embark on this great project for Africa. This is the first of its kind in the history of The Voice and we are looking forward to seeing creativity in its raw form, starting with the Virtual Audition. We are excited to have partnered with a committed brand like Airtel to bring the show to families across Africa. In a time like this when African music continues to gain global recognition, The Voice Africa will be a game-changer providing more global exposure for African talents. It is just the right opportunity to showcase more African talents to the world.”

