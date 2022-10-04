Uganda’s Madoxx, Nigeria’s Rema, Kenya’s Sauti Sol for Supremacy fit at Afropalooza Independence Fest in Lugogo

By Our Reporter

The best thing to ever come out of Uganda this Independence season is going to be the music festival that is taking place this weekend.

Music lovers will this weekend starting on Friday enjoy massive performances at the show dubbed, Afropalooza Independence Festival that will have a number of Uganda’s heavyweights and other African stars.

From the 8th to the 9th of October, Uganda will come together at the Lugogo Cricket Oval to celebrate everything that is proudly Ugandan, centered on Art, Music, and Culture, with performances from the biggest local artists and the world.

In celebration of 60 years of Independence, the 60 artists performance lineup includes Africa’s music sensation Rema (from Nigeria), Sauti Sol (from Kenya) alongside some of Uganda’s finest acts such as Maddox Sematimba, Spice Diana, Maurice Kirya, Vinka, Winnie Nwagi, Myko Ouma, Joseph Sax, Zex Bilangilangi, Ykee Benda, Cindy, Lilian Mbabazi, Fille, Navio, The Mith, Ragga Dee, Beenie Gunter, Sandra Nansambu, Brian Aliddeki, Selector Jay, Sal Deejay, DJ Zato, Janzi Band, Salvado, Sheila Salta and many more.

The festival will also feature a Pearl of Africa Marketplace for arts and crafts, the Taste of Uganda Food Village, Pop up fashion shows, Cultural exhibitions, a projection mapping showcase and the most spectacular display of fireworks ever witnessed in Uganda.

The organizer, Talent Africa is focused on creating an annual city festival that brings the world together to celebrate Uganda while benefitting the entire tourism ecosystem through transportation, culinary experiences, Arts, accommodation and nightlife.

Several businesses will benefit from festival dwellers who travel to Kampala on a hunt for a unique festival experience.

Tickets are going for between 50k to 200k depending on class category and days one wishes to attend. They are available at Shell fuel stations at Kabalagala, Bugolobi, Kira Road, Shell Lugogo and at the organisers offices along Hill Drive Kololo.

Gates open at 12 noon starting on Friday.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts