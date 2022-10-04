NRM boss remanded

By Moses Agaba

Kisoro

Kabale Grade One Magistrates court on Tuesday charged and remanded the Kisoro District NRM Vice chairman and Central Division LCIII boss in Kisoro Municipality of Aggravated trafficking.

Ramathan Ndikuyeze was remanded to Ndorwa government Prison by the Kabale Grade one magistrate’s court over the Aggravated trafficking of 17 years old girl senior Two in Kisoro District.

The court that was presided over by the Kabale Grade I magistrate Rachael Tabaruka heard from the prosecution that the businessman impregnated a 17-year-old senior two student who had come to him looking for a job during the COVID lockdown, the victim approached the suspect for a job at his petrol station but instead, Ndikuyeze promised her a job in his estate business. It is during one of the inspections of his estate business, that they got involved and started a love affair till April 2022 when and whisked her away from Kisoro and got her a job in Kampala.

Ndikuyeze pleaded not guilty to the charges but through his lawyer, he asked the court for bail but his worship Tabaruka remanded him to Ndorwa government prison till October 11th, 2022 when the case will come up for mention and bail application.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts