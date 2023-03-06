UPROAR as mineral police boss fires 20 officers

Security deployed at one of the mining sites

The Minerals Police Protection Unit (MPPU) boss SSP Robert Ssenyondo has made sweeping changes.

This publication has learnt that about 20 officers between the ranks of SPC and IP have been fired from MPPU and moved to other police units but not the former in particular.

Some of the affected include PC Obalokuc (to Karenga), CPL Joshua Lubale (to Kayunga), PC Alex Mbeeta (to Masaka CPS), PC Julius Kwoba (to Namayingo), CPL Godfrey Wogibi (to Manafwa) and PC Komakech Martin (to Karenga).

Others include PC Osbert Ngabirano (to Rukungiri), CPL Philly Mukisa (to Bukwo), IP Muhanguzi, AIP Paul Drani, PC Oringa Jino (to Napak) and one Okengo.

The most affected are those from MPPU central zone whose headquarters are based in Mubende district with ASP Norah Mirembe as a commandant. She is deputized by ASP Roland Musingwire who controls Lubaali mining site.

Those who have been spared from this reshuffle include Scene of Crime Officer CPL Patience Natukunda, commandant Mirembe’s chief bodyguard CPL Gregory Wepukulu, driver Ilumba and PC Petua Jimbo.

Others are ASP Annah Kentaro (OC Lugongwe detach), Sgt Musolo (OC Kamalenge detach) and as well CPL Iga who is the OC Lujinji detach.

All these strictly report to the commandants Mirembe and Musingwire who in turn report to SSP Robert Ssenyondo who’s the unit’s overall commandant.

WHY FIRED

Police sources told us that the top bosses at MPPU, especially the zonal commandants, were reportedly not comfortable working with them anymore. They were reportedly accused of indiscipline.

Apart from the police salary, these have reportedly been getting Shs300,000 in monthly allowances.

However, sources say these could have been targeted for belling the cat by challenging the meagre allowances they have been getting.

We are told every gold pit owner is reportedly supposed to pay shs20,000 daily for security; save for areas like Lubaali mining site where miners reportedly have another payment arrangement as we shall report on this in our subsequent edition.

Sources say this security money is collected by a certain UPDF official (names withheld for now).

And some security officers who provide security feel with as many as 1000 gold pit owners paying shs 20,000 daily, they expect their monthly allowances to be in millions.

It goes without mention that there is shs 5million that is reportedly paid once by whoever wants to acquire a mining pit and another shs 1 million weekly.

More so, those intending to set up Ball mills (used in gold processing) reportedly pay shs 2.5million (once) and shs100,000 monthly.

Tank owners (used in the final gold processing) reportedly part with shs8-10million to set up one and as well shs300,000-500,000 monthly.

Mubende alone has about twelve mining zones (Lugongwe, Lujinji, Kamalenge, Lubaali, Kyekampala, Lwebututi, Kagaba, Kitanda, Kisiita,Bukuya, Bugingi, Kanyogogo) and with each site boasting of between 50-180 mining pits; 40-140 Ball mills each; and 30-80 Tanks each.

It is not clear who receives this money and where it goes but this is a story for another day.

WIDER PICTURE

The police minerals unit was formed in 2017 to implement plans, policies and strategies for effective security of minerals in the country.

It was also expected to conduct inspections, surveillance and monitoring in order to detect and prevent illegal mining in the country; sensitize communities on safe mining, environmental impact and dangers of illegal mining, among others.

Following 2018 changes by then deputy IGP Gen Paul Lokech (deceased), SSP Robert Ssenyondo replaced SP Jessica Keigomba as the unit’s overall commandant.

SP Agnes Apolot was appointed deputy MPPU overall commander but sources say she feels unhappy in that position together with MPPU’s OC CID Phillip Atwine.

Others who call shots at MPPU headquarters in Naguru include the commandant’s PA, ASP Josephine Namazzi, OC CID Annet Kigozi, ASP Joshua Mwesigwa (Operations), SP Barnabas Banyenzaki and SP Leonard Munobe.

Since its establishment, the Unit has established zones in different districts and border points.

Central zone whose headquarters are based in Mubende district has ASP Norah Mirembe as a commandant. She is deputized by ASP Roland Musingwire.

Kigezi zonal office based in Kabale is commanded by ASP JB Banyenzaki; Ankole zonal office by Felista Mbambu; eastern zonal office based in Busia by ASP Kenneth Ampurira and Karamoja zonal office based in Moroto by ASP Robert Cheptoyet.

According to sources, despite the changes, there are still numerous complaints received by the police headquarters against the Mineral Police Protection Unit – MPPU as we shall be reporting subsequently.

