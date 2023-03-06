BAD NEIGHBOURS! Najjera residents sickened by sewage stench & gush from Vision Glazing,  Noble Start homes, Leo Zodiac apartments & popular hangouts, Nexus Lounge and D-Lounge  as Kira municipal bosses look on

Advertisements

Residents of Najjera 1, Kira Municipality, Wakiso district have been sickened by a “sewage” stench infiltrating their homes and business premises.

Disgruntled residents have complained about the awful pong which even now makes passersby “gag” at a neighborhood synonymous with wannabes.

Some residents say they have been desperately trying to contact the relevant authorities for help, but are yet to have any luck.

The responsibility lies with Kira Municipal Council headed by Town clerk Benon Yiga – and in particular the Environmental Watch Committee.

The residents now accuse Kira municipal leaders of not doing much to protect them from rancid smell-which is said to be caused by poor sewerage and waste water disposal management.

“I don’t know whether they [Kira municipal leaders] are compromised or not. Because this issue is caused by some business people and property developers who feel untouchable,” said one of the affected residents.

NEXUS LOUNGE, VISION GLAZING, D-LOUNGE

Popular hangouts, Nexus Lounge and D-Lounge based in Najjera- are among those accused of discharging waste water in the open. Nearby Vision Glazing Auto Body Shop also stands accused.

The accusations are contained in Kira Municipal Environmental Watch Committee report after the inspection of premises in Najjera-1 and the neighboring areas that falls in the KCCA but drains into Najjera-1 to confirm if they had appropriate sewerage and waste water in the open storm water channel by the road side.

The report recommended that KCCA serve a statutory nuisance note to this effect as its mandatory for premises in places which are not sewered to have soak pits within the premises.

KCCA’s Nakawa division health inspector, Richard Okello has been tasked to follow up the matter.

NOBLE START HOMES

The report further pinned Noble Start homes on Kunte Close. These did not have sufficient sewerage and waste water disposal systems within their premises.

They have been ordered to furnish Kira municipality with the “as built” layout of the sewerage and waste water for their premises for evaluation.

Kira municipal council’s Eng.James Goloba and Geoffrey Kato were tasked with follow ups.

LEO ZODIAC APARTMENTS

These have been accused of lacking sufficient sewerage and waste water disposal system within their premises.

It was also observed that the apartments boundary wall with that of a neighbor Lwanyaga Kizito lacked structural integrity.

Following a meeting held at Najjera Gardens to address sewerage and waste water challenges in the area and attended by leaders from Kira municipality, KCCA, LCI and residents of Najjera1, Zodiac had been ordered to furnish Kira municipality with the “as built” design for the retaining wall for evaluation and as well layout of the sewerage and waste water for their premises for evaluation.

Kira municipality was to advise on any improvements if found necessary.

Several correspondences seen by this publication shows that the matter has still persisted.

According to Kizito, the septic tank and the soak pit were of the same depth and because of that it took a very short time for sewage to overflow into his plot.

He also aver that the perimeter wall too lacks structural integrity and cannot stop sewage from overflowing to his plot.

“Sewage will weaken it further as the surrounding area becomes waterlogged and collapses again. Even neighbors like Hassan Saly are reportedly affected,” Kizito, whose tenants in adjacent rentals have been affected by the sewer stench and flow warns in some of his correspondences to Kira municipal officials.

According to Kizito, the matter stems from how work which he terms shoddy was done on the apartments. That an excavator was used to dig a pit in the ground. That a third of the pit was used to construct the septic tank and the remaining portion used as a soak pit.

“That way, the septic tank is separated by a brick wall from the soak pit. Previously, a lot of soil was dumped around the spot [about 5 feet deep] to level the compound. All that happening very near to the perimeter wall separating their plot from mine.”

The dilemma is that the developers build and sell condominiums and hence no one is there to hold accountable apart from a powerless caretaker who did not respond to our requests for a comment. We are told the developers behind these apartments are Asians—but this is a story for another day.

Kira municipality officials, Nexus Lounge, D-Lounge, Vision Glazing and Noble Start homes have been contacted for a comment.

